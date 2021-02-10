Left Menu

Myanmar junta leader asks Thai counterpart for help on democracy

Prayuth, who overthrew an elected prime minister in 2014 and stayed in office after a 2019 election his rivals said was badly flawed, told reporters in Bangkok that he had always supported democracy in the neighbouring country. Min Aung Hlaing's army overthrew elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 and detained her, alleging fraud in an election last year that her party won in a landslide.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:44 IST
Myanmar junta leader asks Thai counterpart for help on democracy

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who himself first seized power in a coup, said on Wednesday he had received a letter from Myanmar's new junta leader asking for help to support democracy. Prayuth, who overthrew an elected prime minister in 2014 and stayed in office after a 2019 election his rivals said was badly flawed, told reporters in Bangkok that he had always supported democracy in the neighbouring country.

Min Aung Hlaing's army overthrew elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 and detained her, alleging fraud in an election last year that her party won in a landslide. The electoral commission had dismissed the army's claims. "We are supportive of the democratic process in Myanmar but what is most important today is to maintain good relations because it impacts the people, the economy, border trade, particularly now," Prayuth said.

"Thailand supports the democratic process. The rest is up to him to see how to proceed," he said. Since the coup, Myanmar has been convulsed by the biggest protests in more than a decade as Suu Kyi's supporters challenge the coup that halted a tentative decade-long transition to democracy.

Thailand witnessed its biggest protests in decades last year as Prayuth's opponents demanded that he step down, accusing him of engineering the last election to continue the domination of Thai politics by the army and monarchy. He denies any interference. The Thai and Myanmar armies have had close working relationships in recent decades despite a distant history of enmity between the countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JPMorgan hires former UK lawmaker Chuka Umunna to ESG role

JPMorgan has hired former senior British politician Chuka Umunna to head up its environmental, social and governance ESG work in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The appointment was announced within the bank in a memo seen by Reuters and...

India Pesticides files for Rs 800 crore IPO

Agrochemical company India Pesticides Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus DRHP to raise Rs 800 crore through an initial public offering IPO. The public offer comprises of a fund raise via fresh issuance of shares amounting to Rs 10...

Thai opposition party pushes to amend royal insult law

A Thai opposition party on Wednesday submitted a proposal to amend the countrys strict royal insult law, a potentially groundbreaking move that it said could ease political tension and improve freedom of expression amid anti-government prot...

Tennis-Thiem time at Melbourne Park as third seed eases through

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem kept his time in the Melbourne sun to an absolute minimum on Wednesday, taking 93 minutes to beat Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-0 6-2 and secure his place in the third round of the Australian Open. Thiem lost to Nov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021