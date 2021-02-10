Left Menu

Rape cases in Rajasthan being probed 60% faster due to govt efforts: Guv in House address

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:04 IST
Rape cases in Rajasthan being probed 60% faster due to govt efforts: Guv in House address

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Wednesday highlighted the state government's works on COVID-19 management, policing and women's safety, telling the Assembly that ''quick and effective'' investigation into rape cases has slashed the time taken to probe by 60 per cent.

In his address on the first day of the Vidhan Sabha's Budget session, Mishra also said the state government has passed three new agriculture bills by calling a special session of the assembly to protect the interest of farmers.

The bills were passed in a special session in November to counter the contentious Central agriculture laws, but they have not been cleared by the governor yet.

The customary Governor's address, which reflects the policies of the government, was interrupted constantly CPI (M) MLA Balwan Poonia, who kept raising slogans against the Central government and demanded the three Central farm laws be scrapped.

Congress MLA Indra Meena reached the assembly building driving a tractor. ''I want to give a message to farmers across the country that the Congress stands with them in their agitation against the farm laws,'' she told reporters outside the building.

Mishra said that due to the state government's policy of registering all FIRs, every complainant is being filed in the state and investigation units for crime against women have been set up in every district.

The governor said that for assisting people, the Rajasthan Police has started a Twitter handle in the name of Rajasthan Police Helpdesk and around 34,000 ‘Police Mitra’ have been made under a new scheme.

Highlighting the Congress government's works and achievements, the governor said that farm-loan waiver, Indira Rasoi scheme, industrial development, one-stop shop, social welfare schemes, women empowerment and water conservation scheme have helped people immensely.

He said the development of basic amenities like drinking water, electricity, roads, education and medicine and expansion of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Health Insurance have given new energy to the general public.

Elaborating on Rajasthan's COVID-19 management, he said the state's capacity has increased to 70,000 RT-PCR test per day while arrangement of 140 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and health centers, more than 43,000 isolation beds, 1,899 ventilators, 3,170 ICU beds were made.

He said that a mass awareness movement against coronavirus was started in October. The governor mentioned that a law was enacted for compulsory wearing of face masks and free facemasks were distributed.

The governor said that free medicines schemes have proved extremely useful in handling the pandemic. Under the scheme, 713 different types of medicines are being made available free of cost.

A new tourism policy, m-sand policy, recruitments of youths in the last two years were among other points which the governor spoke about in his address.

Poonia, who interrupted the speech continuously, also shouted 'Andolan Jivi (professional protesters) Jindabad', in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comment in Parliament.

Poonia continued the sloganeering, despite requests by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Chaudhary and Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, After the governor's address, the house was adjourned briefly for his departure.

When the house reassembled, speaker CP Joshi read out obituary references. The house passed condolences to the persons of eminence, including former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora, former Bihar governor Buta Singh and former Goa governor Mridula Sinha, who passed away recently.

Apart from 21 individuals, the House also paid homage to the victims of the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, of the bus tragedies in Jaipur and Jalore districts, as also to the labourers who died after being run over by a truck in Gujarat’s Surat while sleeping on the footpath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool coach Klopp unable to attend mother's funeral-newspaper

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp will not be able to attend his mothers funeral in Germanys Black Forest region due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, he said on Wednesday. Klopp, who led Liverpool to the English league title as well as the Cham...

Scientists develop model to forecast timing of Indian monsoon

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have developed a new system which they say can provide farmers in India early forecasts of expected variations in the monsoon season, an advance which may help reduce crop losses.The researchers...

Police personnel given possession of MHADA flats

As many as 109 personnel ofPalghar police were given possession of flats in a MHADAscheme in Viraj Bolinj on Wednesday, an official statementsaid.The possession was given at the hands of MaharashtraHousing Minister Jitendra Awhad.Another 77...

Revised networking guidelines soon; to boost smaller audit firms: ICAI

In efforts to bolster the ecosystem for domestic audit firms, the chartered accountants apex body ICAI will soon come out with a revised set of networking guidelines that will provide a stronger framework for pooling of resources.The revise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021