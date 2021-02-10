Left Menu

Govt to move court over delay in appointment of nominated MLCs: Patole

State Congress chief Nana Patolesaid on Wednesday that the MVA government in Maharashtra hasdecided to move the court over the delay by the governor inthe appointment of 12 nominated members to the LegislativeCouncil.The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government hadrecommended 12 names for appointment to the Council in thegovernors quota to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in thefirst week of November.This is a murder of democracy.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:40 IST
Govt to move court over delay in appointment of nominated MLCs: Patole

State Congress chief Nana Patolesaid on Wednesday that the MVA government in Maharashtra hasdecided to move the court over the `delay' by the governor inthe appointment of 12 nominated members to the LegislativeCouncil.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government hadrecommended 12 names for appointment to the Council in thegovernor's quota to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in thefirst week of November.

''This is a murder of democracy. The cabinet, inexercise of its rights, sent the names to the governor. Howlong will the governor delay it?'' Patole said at a pressconference here.

Claiming that the governor seems to be under pressurefrom the central leadership of the BJP, Patole said, ''We (theMVA government) have now decided to approach the court on thisissue.'' PTI CLSKRK KRK

