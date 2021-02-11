Left Menu

Biennial election to Legislative Councils of Andhra, Telangana to be held on March 14

The biennial election to Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Graduates and Teachers constituencies to be held on March 14, said the Election Commission on Thursday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The biennial election to Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Graduates and Teachers constituencies to be held on March 14, said the Election Commission on Thursday. According to the poll body, the term of four members (two each) from Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is expiring on March 29, 2021.

"The term of office of two members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from Teachers Constituencies and two members of the Telangana Legislative Council from Graduates' Constituencies is expiring on 29 March 2021," the ECI said. The polling will be held on March 14 from 8 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will be done on March 17.

Nominations for the biennial polls can be filed till February 23 and scrutiny of the same will be held on February 24. The withdrawal of names can be done till February 26. The ECI also directed every person to wear masks during election-related activity and to maintain social distancing as per the extant COVID-19 guidelines of the state government and Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

