JP Nadda commemorates leadership qualities of Deen Dayal Upadhyay on 'Samarpan Diwas'

Bharatiya Janata Party's President Jagat Prakash Nadda paid floral tributes and recalled leadership qualities of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his 53rd death anniversary at Ambedkar International Center on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:58 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's President Jagat Prakash Nadda. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party's President Jagat Prakash Nadda paid floral tributes and recalled leadership qualities of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his 53rd death anniversary at Ambedkar International Center on Thursday. "We should take inspiration from what he did for Jan Sangha. He was blessed with multiple qualities. He was a leader, an ideologue, and a person who bind together the Sangathan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken forward the idea of Antyodaya and gave the slogan of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Every BJP worker will be ready to serve the nation by assimilating principles of Upadhyay ji," said Nadda.

He said Deen Dayal Upadhyay gave the slogan 'Sangathan Seva ka Madhyam hai'. "Prime Minister gave the vision of 'Seva hi Sangathan hai', based on which BJP worked for the welfare of people during COVID-pandemic," Nadda added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda celebrated the death anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay as the 'Samarpan Diwas' to commemorate his contributions. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party.

He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He contested the Lok Sabha election and lost. He passed away on February 11, 1968. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

