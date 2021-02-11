Kamal Haasan to be MNM's 'permanent' president, resolves party

The Kamal Haasan-led Makkal NeedhiMaiam (MNM) on Thursday authorised its chief to decide on theparty's electoral strategy for the coming Assembly polls andannounced he will be its ''permanent president.'' Haasan has invested his talent, profession, wealth andfame for the welfare of the Tamil people, the party' GeneralConvention, which met under him here, said.

''Mr Kamal Haasan will function as MNM's permanentpresident from today onwards, acceding to the request of theGC members,'' a resolution adopted at the meeting said.

Further, it unanimously authorised him to take a call onany party-related decisions.

This included electoral alliance, poll strategy andselection of candidates, among others, the party said.

A number of other resolutions were also adopted in themeeting, including opposing any efforts by the central BJPgovernment to ''impose Hindi and Sanskrit'' on Tamil people.

The MNM said it will resist any such move.

Referring to liquor sales being nationalised in thestate, the party said it was not the job of the government tosell alcohol and demanded that free rehabilitation centresshould be opened in all places.

With the election to state Assembly likely in the nexttwo months, the party urged the Election Commission toprevent distribution of money and gifts and ensure freeand fair polls.

