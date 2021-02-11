Left Menu

UK seeking 'light touch' border proccesses for N. Ireland trade

Updated: 11-02-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain is seeking to ensure 'light tough' border processes for trade with Northern Ireland, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday ahead of a meeting with the European Union to try to iron out post-Brexit disruption to trading with the province.

"Those processes should be as light touch as possible and that's the aim of the conversations that I'm having with (European Commission) Vice President Sefcovic," Gove told parliament. The two are due to meet later on Thursday.

