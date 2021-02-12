Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:32 IST
Cong realises Nehru's blunder of 'gifting' land to China: BJP

The BJP took a dig at Rahul Gandhi on Friday for his allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ceded Indian territory to China, saying it was an acknowledgment of the realisation in the Congress that Jawaharlal Nehru had made a ''Himalayan blunder'' by ''gifting'' over 38,000 square kilometres of land to the neighbouring country.

''I am glad that the Congress has finally realised that PM Nehru created a 'Himalayan Blunder' by gifting 38,000 sq km land to China. Will it also question its co-owner, the coward Rahul Gandhi for making baseless allegations against PM Modi?'' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary C T Ravi said in a tweet.

Gandhi questioned the government on Friday over its agreement with China on troops disengagement in eastern Ladakh and alleged that Modi has ''ceded'' Indian territory to the Chinese.

The former Congress chief's attack on the government came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured Parliament that India has not conceded anything in the sustained talks with China and it will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken away by anyone.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

