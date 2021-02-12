Left Menu

Party was unaware if Trivedi had issues, his resignation not a setback: TMC spokesperson

TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi did not discuss the issues plaguing him with West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee before his resignation in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, the partys official spokesperson and former RS MP Vivek Gupta said.Gupta also said Trivedis resignation was not a setback for the TMC and will not affect the partys poll campaign in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:01 IST
Party was unaware if Trivedi had issues, his resignation not a setback: TMC spokesperson

TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi did not discuss the issues plaguing him with West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee before his resignation in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, the party’s official spokesperson and former RS MP Vivek Gupta said.

Gupta also said Trivedi's resignation was not a setback for the TMC and will not affect the party’s poll campaign in the state. “We are all trying to speak to him but instead he is busy talking to others. This is the first time that we have heard that he is feeling suffocated or claustrophobic or he is affected by the violence,'' Gupta said. ''In his constituency which is Barrackpore from where he lost the last election, it is BJP’s Arjun Singh who won. So, if he is really affected by the violence then is his indication towards the violence perpetrated by the BJP?,” Gupta said while addressing a press briefing. The leader further said from 2010-2019, violence, specially political violence was absent from the state. “By nature we Bengalis are peace loving. We believe in fighting with brains and not physically. We have no tradition of wrestling or contact sports. We are into arts culture and we have a creative spirit. We are shocked at Dinesh Trivedi’s statement. “He is one of the founder members of the party, a four-time RS member and (former) railway minister. Mamata Banerjee has given him respect... Last year, after he lost the election, he was nominated as Rajya Sabha member by the party. So I don’t think he has any reason to be upset with the party,” he said.

Gupta also said maybe during the last year when people had to wear masks, Trivedi had found a ''more suitable mask”. “His resignation is not a setback for the party, maybe personal loss for people like me who have worked closely with him or have learnt from him. Our campaign will go on as usual. Someone else will take his place,'' he said.

Gupta further said, “I do not think he has discussed his issues or resignation with (Mamata) didi. Before taking such a stand he should have discussed with the party leader. Maybe he was driven by some other agenda or he took an emotional decision”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who o...

GRAPHIC-Which countries would benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

Group of Seven finance ministers are expected on Friday to back a new allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, or Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs ...

Tamil Nadu fire: CM announces 3 lakhs each for kin of deceased, 1 lakh each to injured

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced ex-gratia amounts of Rs 3 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured in the fire in a firecrackers factory in Virudhunagar. Im deep...

GRAPHIC-Which countries would benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

Group of Seven finance ministers are expected on Friday to back a new allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, or Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021