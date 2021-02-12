Left Menu

Fadnavis questions `delay' in filing of FIR in woman's suicide

I can notunderstand what is stopping Pune police from filing an FIR,the former chief minister said.BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar had alleged in a letter toChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday that a stateminister was involved in the case.A senior official from Wanwadi police station told PTIon Friday that an accidental death report was registered inthe case, but an FIR is registered in such cases only if probeconfirms that it was a suicide.There was no suicide note.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:58 IST
Fadnavis questions `delay' in filing of FIR in woman's suicide
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday questioned the `delay' by police in filing a FirstInformation Report in the alleged suicide by a 23-year-oldwoman in Pune city, and sought a thorough probe.

He has written to the Maharashtra Director General ofPolice about the incident and sought his intervention, theLeader of Opposition in the Assembly told reporters.

The woman, who hailed from Beed district, died afterfalling from the balcony of a flat in Hadapsar area of Pune inthe wee hours of Monday. Some social media posts had claimedthat she was in a relationship with a state minister.

The woman was known for her videos on social mediaplatforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

After her death, audio clips of her purportedconservation with two persons also went viral.

''My office received 12 clips of two persons talkingabout the woman,'' Fadnavis said, adding that he forwardedthese clips to the DGP.

''It is unfortunate that a young woman who was makingher name on social media dies in suspicious manner. I can notunderstand what is stopping Pune police from filing an FIR,''the former chief minister said.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar had alleged in a letter toChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday that a stateminister was involved in the case.

A senior official from Wanwadi police station told PTIon Friday that an accidental death report was registered inthe case, but an FIR is registered in such cases only if probeconfirms that it was a suicide.

''There was no suicide note. But we are probing allangles,'' he said.

Meanwhile, asked by reporters in Pune about the case,Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said probe will take placeand the truth will come out.

''Some parties do not have any job, so they make suchallegations, but if there is any truth to the allegations,they will be probed,'' he said. PTI ND SPK KRKKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Gangster held with pistol, ammunition in Vile Parle

An alleged member of the AmarNaik gang was arrested in Vile Parle area of Mumbai and apistol, a magazine and three bullets were recovered, a CrimeBranch official said on Friday.Manish Ravindra Shetty 50, a resident of BorivaliWest, was held...

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region late on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences GFZ said.The quake was at a depth of 86 km 53.4 miles, GFZ said....

Yellen urges G7 to "go big" on stimulus, says U.S. committed to multilateralism

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged G7 finance leaders to go big with additional fiscal stimulus to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and told them that the Biden administration was committed to multilateral engagement ...

PM to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Feb 14, will lay foundation stone of multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on February 14. At around 1115 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects and hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank MK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021