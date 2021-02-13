Left Menu

Last time member of my family was PM was over 30 years ago: Rahul on dynasty criticism

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 00:23 IST
Last time member of my family was PM was over 30 years ago: Rahul on dynasty criticism

Responding to criticism over dynastic politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it has been over 30 years that a member of his family was prime minister, and asserted he would not stop fighting for his ideological view just because he is the son of an ex-PM.

In a candid free-wheeling discussion with University of Chicago professor Dipesh Chakrabarty, Gandhi said trolls are ''almost a guide'' telling him what to stand for.

Gandhi said he was proud that his father Rajiv Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi got killed while standing and defending something.

''It helps me understand them and my place and what I should be doing. There are no regrets,'' he said during the live chat session.

The Congress leader also said a battle of ideas is going on and as the other idea attacks him, it helps him refine himself.

''For me, trolls sharpen my senses about what I have to do. They are almost a guide to me. They tell me exactly where I have to go and what I have to stand for. So it's a refinement, it's an evolution,'' he said.

Chakrabarty asked Gandhi that when the decline of the Congress is discussed, the question of dynasty is raised and how does he relate to this as someone who is seen as belonging to a dynasty.

Gandhi replied, ''It is interesting to me because the last time a member of my family was a prime minister was 30 plus years ago''.

Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister from 1984-89. He was the last member from the Gandhi family who held the post. Rajiv's Gandhi's mother Indira Gandhi and grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru have also been prime ministers.

''No member of my family was in the UPA government. I do have an ideological view. I fight for certain ideas. Now, if you are going to say to me that just because your father was Rajiv Gandhi, you are not allowed to fight for those ideas, I am going to say sorry, I don't care who my father was. I don't care who my grand father was, my great grandfather was. These are the ideas that I consider valuable, and I am going to fight for them,'' Gandhi said.

The MP from Wayanad also talked about the the UPA government losing popularity, saying that for big systems like India, one has to provide a vision for a certain period of time.

''We gave a vision for the first part of the century... we gave a vision in green revolution, we gave the nation a vision of liberalisation. In 2004, we gave a vision for the country, it was a version of the 1990s vision and was designed to pull large numbers of people out of poverty,'' Gandhi said.

He said the vision ran out its course in 2012 and a new vision was needed.

Noting that 10 years is a long time for a government in India, Gandhi said some mistakes were made and the country was also hit by the worst economic disaster in 2008.

''The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) came with a new vision. You can see the result of that vision it is a disaster. Our job now is to construct the vision going forward from here,'' he said.

During the discussion, Gandhi also slammed the Centre over the three farm laws and said the government needs to back down on this. He said if not resolved, the agitation would spread and would not be good for the country.

Agricultural reform is required, but the destruction of the agriculture system is not acceptable, he said.

He said the bills need to be withdrawn and for agriculture reform, fresh discussion be initiated in Parliament.

Gandhi also interacted with students during the live chat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Empty stadium better than one filled with silent fans, say Lyles

It would be better to compete in an empty stadium at the Tokyo Olympics than one where spectators would be forced to sit in silence, American 200 meters world champion Noah Lyles said on Friday.Lyles, who will compete indoors for the first ...

Trump lawyers accuse Democrats of double standard in impeachment trial

Donald Trumps lawyers at his impeachment trial on Friday accused Democrats of a double standard for prosecuting him on a charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot last month after using combative language themselves. Trump is on trial...

Friendly fire erupts as economists spar over U.S. stimulus

Its not surprising U.S. President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus emergency plan touched off concerns that a gusher of federal spending on the possible eve of a vaccine-fueled economic take-off might lead to inflation.What is surprising...

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Koreas nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to the denuclearization of the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021