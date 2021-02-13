Left Menu

White House denies Biden is snubbing Israel's Netanyahu

The lack of direct contact between the Democratic president and the long-serving right-wing premier has fueled speculation in Israel and among Middle East experts that the new administration may be signaling its displeasure over the close ties Netanyahu forged with Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump. “He is looking forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing when asked when Biden would call.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 02:57 IST
White House denies Biden is snubbing Israel's Netanyahu
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The White House on Friday denied that U.S. President Joe Biden was intentionally snubbing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on Jan. 20. The lack of direct contact between the Democratic president and the long-serving right-wing premier has fueled speculation in Israel and among Middle East experts that the new administration may be signaling its displeasure over the close ties Netanyahu forged with Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

"He is looking forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing when asked when Biden would call. "I can assure you that will be soon, but I don't have a specific time or deadline." Asked if the delay in a Biden courtesy call was meant to disrespect the Israeli leader. Psaki said: "It is not an intentional dis. Prime Minister Netanyahu is someone the president has known for some time." Biden, she said, was "looking forward to having the conversation."

Israel is one of Washington's closest allies. Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, both spoke to Netanyahu within days of taking office. Biden has already made calls to a number of foreign leaders, including those from China, Mexico, Britain, India, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Russia.

Netanyahu has himself downplayed the notion that he was being slighted. While Netanyahu was almost in lock-step with Trump over Middle East policy, he could be in for frostier relations with Biden. Biden has long been regarded in Israel as a friend in Washington but he and Netanyahu have sometimes not seen eye-to-eye.

Netanyahu will be challenged if Biden restores U.S. participation in the Iran nuclear deal that Trump withdrew from, improves Washington's tattered relations with the Palestinians as he has promised, and opposes Israeli settlement building on of occupied land where Palestinians seek statehood. Netanyahu used his bond with Trump in recent elections to tout his ability to keep the United States aligned with his policies. But with Israel's fourth election in two years scheduled for March 23, he may not have that political luxury anymore. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Steve Holland and Diane Bartz Editing by Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Koreas nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to denuclearization of the country, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. The Biden administrations...

Biden makes first trip to the rustic mountain retreat of Camp David

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are spending their first weekend at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washingt...

U.S. to lift its terrorist designations of Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 16 -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he will revoke terrorist designations of Yemens Houthi movement effective Feb. 16, even as he warned that members of the group could be hit with more sanctions. The Trump administration ...

White House denies Biden is snubbing Israel's Netanyahu

The White House on Friday denied that U.S. President Joe Biden was intentionally snubbing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021