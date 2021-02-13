PM wants to 'hand over' entire agriculture business to his 'two friends', alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to ''hand over'' the entire agriculture business to his ''two friends''.

Addressing farmers at Rupangarh in Rajasthan, he said 40 per cent people of the country are stakeholders of the farming business.

''It is the business of 40 per cent people, which includes farmers, small and medium businessmen, traders, labourers. Narendra Modi wants to give this entire business to his two friends. This is the objective of the farm laws,'' he claimed but did not name anyone.

''Narendra Modi said that he is giving options but the options are: hunger, unemployment and suicide,'' he alleged.

Gandhi, wearing a Rajasthani safa or turban, reached the rally venue driving a tractor with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotsra sitting with him on both sides.

The former Congress chief spoke while standing on a platform made of two tractor trolleys while the farmers sat or stood on tractor trolleys around the platform.

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were also present with Gandhi.

