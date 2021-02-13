Congress leaders, workers should 'wash off their sins' in Ganga: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Mohsin Raza on Saturday questioned the Prayagraj visit of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying that their party leaders and workers should take a bath in the Ganga to ''wash off their sins''.

Speaking to reporters here, Raza said, ''Those who had hesitation in the slogan of Jai Shree Ram, are now running to take a dip in Ganga, and taking rounds of temples.'' He added, ''It is good that Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) visited Prayagraj, but she should have given attention that the house of her grandfather is situated there, and she should have visited it. Priyanka had shown sympathy towards farmers, but before that she should get the land returned to farmers from her husband Robert Vadra.'' Attacking Rahul Gandhi who was an MP from Amethi for many years, the UP minister said, ''Rahul Gandhi considers Amethi as a small city in Italy that has nothing to do with the development of Amethi and comes here to tour.'' He added that Amethi is developing and moving forward at present.

