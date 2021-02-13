Left Menu

'Oppn Cong, BJP along with section of media trying to belittle development work of govt"

Kerala Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan on Saturday alleged that the opposition Congress andBJP, along with a section of the media, were trying tobelittle the development work of the LDF government.He said both parties had lost their moorings in thestate and people were looking forward to continuation of theLeft rule after the coming elections.People are looking forward to the continuation of Leftrule in the state.

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:50 IST
Kerala Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan on Saturday alleged that the opposition Congress andBJP, ''along with a section of the media'', were trying tobelittle the development work of the LDF government.

He said both parties had lost their moorings in thestate and people were looking forward to continuation of theLeft rule after the coming elections.

''People are looking forward to the continuation of Leftrule in the state. Even the opposition parties are aware ofthis fact. We have fulfilled all our promises in the electionmanifesto.

However, a section of the media,along with the oppositionparties, are trying to belittle the Left government. Thepeople gave a befitting reply in the recent local body polls,''Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP of using centralinvestigative agencies against the government.

He was speaking after inaugurating a rally at Uppalla,the first of the two state-wide matches organised by the LDFto explain developmental activities of the government and tocounter various charges raised by Opposition parties.

The rally was led by LDF convener and CPI(M) statesecretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan and will cover thenorthern districts.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statementthat the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented afterthe vaccination drive,he said the state government had alreadyexplained its stand, which was that it was not supporting CAA.

''.... let me make it clear... it will not be implemented.

Has it been implemented anywhere else? We are just making our stand clear.'' He alleged that both the RSS and SDPI are communal and''the Congress, a party which has lost its foundation in thestate'', was joining hands with them.

''It's the Left parties which uphold secularism in thestate and are fighting for the same.'' He also listed out the developmental activities of theLeft government and the said people wanted the dispensation tocontinue in power.

''We gave 2.5 lakh houses for the homeless and distributedtitle deeds to 1.86 lakh people. The Gail gas line projectwhich everyone thought was impossible was made a reality.

Social welfare pensions were increased to Rs 1600 from Rs600.Over 6.8 lakh students enrolled in public schools,'' hesaid.

The CM said that none starved during the pandemic like insome other states and the LDF government managed the situationby giving out grocery kits and streamlining distribution offood items through ration shops.

The rally will conclude on February 26 at Thrissur and beattended by party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The second march across the southern districts, led byCPI leader and MP Binoy Vishwam, will begin from Ernakulam onFebruary 14 and conclude on February 26 at the state capital,Thiruvananthapuram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

