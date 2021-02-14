Congress fights polls to help BJP win, alleges Manish Sisodia

Left Menu

PTI | Surat | Updated: 14-02-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 14:05 IST
''I am happy to see the contest in the local body polls in Gujarat is between the BJP and AAP. People want to give a chance to Kejriwal's politics after looking at his governance in Delhi,'' Sisodia said. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday alleged the Congress fights elections to help the BJP win and asserted the main contest in the upcoming local body polls in Gujarat is between the ruling BJPand the Aam Aadmi Party.

Talking to reporters ahead of his roadshow in Surat, Sisodia claimed the people of Gujarat are looking at the AamAadmi Party (AAP) as a ''strong political alternative'' and with a hope to defeat the BJP, which has ruled various local bodies in the state for more than two decades.

Elections to six municipal corporations - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar - will be held on February 21.

Besides, polls to various other municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats in Gujarat will be held on February 28.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has for the first time fielded candidates across various local bodies in Gujarat, and Surat is the third city in the state where Sisodia held a road show after Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

''I am happy to see the contest in the local body polls in Gujarat is between the BJP and AAP. People want to give a chance to Kejriwal's politics after looking at his governance in Delhi,'' Sisodia said.

The AAP leader further said he visited Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and now Surat, where people told him how they are ''fed up with the BJP and want it to be defeated''.

He claimed people told him that they earlier wanted to defeat the BJP, but the Congress was their only alternative.

''The Congress contests elections to help the BJP win.

Its strategy is to help the BJP win,'' Sisodia alleged.

Today, people have got an alternative. They are not just looking at the AAP as an alternative, but also as a hope,he said.

Sisodia further claimed people understand it is the AAP, and ''not the Congress'', which can defeat the BJP.

''We will get a full majority. Our target is to defeat the BJP,'' he said.

Sisodia said people of Gujarat are comparing the 25-year-old rule of the BJP in the state's local bodies to the five-year rule of the AAP in Delhi and they can ''clearly see a difference''.

He said people can see how in just a short period of five years, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal ensured government schools are developed in a such a way that they can competewith private schools.

On the other hand, in Gujarat, government schools arebeing shut down, he claimed.

''If private schools in Delhi can be stopped fromraising fees in an arbitrary manner, then why can't the BJP dothe same in Gujarat?'' he sought to know.

''If in just five years, government hospitals in Delhican are turned fabulous, then why are hospitals in Surat,Ahmedabad, Rajkot in shambles?'' he further asked.

Sisodia said if the Kejriwal government in Delhi canensure free electricity to 70 per cent of citizens and freedrinking water to them, then why can't the same be done inGujarat.

''We hope that very soon, the BJP will start gettingdefeated,'' he said.

Sisodia also questioned the silence of Union HomeMinister Amit Shah over the killing of 25-year-old RinkuSharma allegedly by a group of men following a quarrel at abirthday party in Delhi on February 10.

While Sharma's brother has alleged that he was killedas he was actively participating in the donation drive for theRam Mandir in Ayodhya, the Delhi Police have denied anycommunal angle to the murder and said the fight at thebirthday party took place over a business rivalry.

''We are hurt, because in the country, people are beingmurdered for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', and Delhi Police, whoare responsible for the safety of people in the nationalcapital, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are least concernedabout the law and order of Delhi,'' Sisodia alleged.

All he (Shah) is worried about is the (forthcoming)West Bengal elections, the AAP leader claimed.

