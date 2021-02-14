Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Puducherry on Feb 17

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-02-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 19:00 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhiwill kick start Congress poll campaign here by addressing apublic meeting on February 17.

The Union Territory, along with Tamil Nadu, will go tothe assembly polls in the next few months.

PCC president A V Subramanian said in a release on Sundaythat Rahul Gandhi would address the public meeting at the AFTmill ground opposite the court complex here.

The Congress now heads the government here with supportof DMK from outside.

The party was returned to the House from 15 segments inthe polls held in 2016.

It however suffered a setback in the wake of resignationof A Namassivayam from the post of PWD Minister and also asMLA on January 25.

Another Congress legislator E Theeppainthan also quit thepost of MLA the same day, reducing the strength of theCongress in the 30 member House to 12, including the Speaker.

They shifted their allegiance to the BJP.

Congress legislator N Dhanavelou was disqualified for`anti party activities` by the Speaker in July last year.

The three member DMK has been supporting the Narayanasamyled government from outside Two DMK legislators R Siva and M Geetha are chairpersonsof State government owned Industries Development Corporationand the Puducherry Power Corporation in Karaikal.

