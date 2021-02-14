Left Menu

BJP govts at Centre and in Haryana should step down, says Punjab CM

In response to the recent statements by senior BJP leaders, including the Union and Haryana agriculture ministers, on the deaths of protesting farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said the BJP-led government at the Centre and the ML Khattar government in Haryana should step down as they have lost the moral right to rule.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:35 IST
BJP govts at Centre and in Haryana should step down, says Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (file pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In response to the recent statements by senior BJP leaders, including the Union and Haryana agriculture ministers, on the deaths of protesting farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said the BJP-led government at the Centre and the ML Khattar government in Haryana should step down as they have lost the moral right to rule. As per an official statement, Singh said, "The BJP-led government at the Centre and the ML Khattar government in Haryana should step down in the interest of the nation as they have lost the moral and ethical right to continue to rule."

The CM also slammed the Union Agriculture Minister over his statement that the central government has no plans to provide financial assistance from the Kisan Kalyan Fund to the families of the deceased farmers. "It was deplorable that a government that can spend Rs 8 crore on the publicity campaign for the new farm laws cannot give compensation to the families of the farmers who have sacrificed their lives in fighting for their rights. Punjab alone has paid compensation to families of as many as 102 farmers who have died in these protests," he said.

He added, "Even the media has released details of more than 200 farmers from various states who have lost their lives in this agitation." Referring to Tomar's claim that the Centre has no count of the deceased farmers, the CM said it was appalling that a government which claimed to be working in the interest of the farmers does not even know how many farmers have died in the protests against their farm laws, just as they had no idea, some months ago, on how many migrants had died in the country during the lockdown.

"What kind of government is this that has no data, or so it claims, of people dying on the streets in their own country," asked Captain Amarinder, according to the official statement. "These statements of Tomar and Jai Parkash Dalal reflect a shocking lack of concern on the part of the BJP leadership towards the farmers who have been braving the elements and the lathis of Delhi and Haryana Police in their fight for survival," he further added.

Singh observed, "Either the Agriculture Minister deliberately lied on the floor of the house or simply does not care to even ascertain the facts and figures," said the CM, adding that this was not the first time a central minister has made a false statement in Parliament on the issue of the farm laws or the farmers' agitation. Another minister had earlier stated falsely in the House that Punjab had been taken on board on the Farm Laws in its capacity as a member of the agricultural reforms committee, which was also a blatant lie." "Having failed to convince the farmers with their fibs and fictions, the Union Government was now resorting to parliamentary impropriety of the highest level, in total violation of the Constitutional principles and ideologies," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pulwama attack anniversary: People hold candle march at Singhu border

To mark the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, people took out a candle march at the Singhu border Delhi-Haryana to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the attack.This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack...

Priyanka Chopra's dreamy picture with hubby Nick Jonas

International star Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentines Day. The Padmaavat actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture posing along with hubby Nick Jonas. She...

ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishnas late strike 85 was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled ATKMB to...

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021