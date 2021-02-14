Left Menu

"Yediyurappa&his son Vijayendra want to divide Veerashaiva- Lingayat community"

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:24 IST
"Yediyurappa&his son Vijayendra want to divide Veerashaiva- Lingayat community"

Rebel BJP MLA Basanagouda Patilon Sunday alleged that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his sonB Y Vijayendra, the BJP state vice president, were making asystematic attempt to divide the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayatcommunity for their political gain.

''Whenever Yediyurappa gets an indication from the topthat there is a threat to his chair (position), he uses theVeerashaiva-Lingayat issue for his benefit.

His son (Vijayendra) too does so on similar lines.

They have the ill-intention of not granting OBC status tothe Veerashaiva-Lingayat community,'' Yatnal told reporters inTumakuru.

He alleged that Vijayendra and Minister Murugesh Niraniwere trying to systematically divide the community and saidthey would never succeed.

Yatnal has often been taking part in the agitation byBasava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Kudalsangama mutt for OBC (2Acategory) status to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

The seer last week started on a padayatra fromKudalasangama to Bengaluru to press for the demand and issupported by various seers and leaders of the Veerashaiva andLingayat communities.

Yatnal alleged that Yediyurappa, a Lingayat himself, wasnot keen on granting 2A status to the community.

The Vijayapura MLA said no government order has beenissued or a gazette notification published on the OBC-2Astatus to the Lingayat-Veerashaiva community.

To a question on the show cause notice issued by the BJPhigh command for speaking against the Chief Minister andothers, he said he was yet to receive it.

He alleged that issuing the notice was part of a falsepropaganda to stop other BJP MLAs from speaking.

Yatnal has been up in arms against the Chief Minister andhis son Vijayendra and has even said that Yediyurappa would be'removed' from his position shortly.

Yatnal's outburst against the CM intensified after thecabinet expansion when he was not included in it,despite beinga senior party functionary and a former union minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Serbia donates thousands of doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to North Macedonia

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Catalan separatists seen jointly winning majority in regional election - TV3 poll

Separatist parties looked set to jointly win a majority of seats in Catalonias regional parliament, an opinion poll published by TV3 showed as polling stations closed on Sunday. The leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya would get 36-38 ...

Sudan says Ethiopian forces crossed border, raising tensions

Ethiopian forces crossed into Sudanese territory in an act of aggression, Sudans foreign ministry said on Sunday, marking the latest flare-up in a long-standing border dispute.Ethiopias trespass into Sudanese land is an unfortunate and unac...

Gujarat to bring law against 'love jihad', says CM Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Sunday said his government will soon bring a strictlaw against love jihad in the state.He made the announcement while addressing a poll rallyin Vadodara ahead of themunicipal corporation elections.We ar...

Impeachment isn''t the final word on Capitol riot for Trump

Donald Trumps acquittal at his second impeachment trial may not be the final word on whether hes to blame for the deadly Capitol riot. The next step for the former president could be the courts. Now a private citizen, Trump is stripped of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021