Vetevendosje party set to win Kosovo election - exit poll

Vetevendosje party set to win Kosovo election - exit pollReuters | Pristina | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:36 IST
An anti-establishment party Vetevendosje is set to come first in Kosovo Sunday's parliamentary election with a win of 41.8% of the votes, an exit poll showed.
The opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) is forecast to come second with 16.5% of the votes, while Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) seen as a king maker by analysts is forecast to win 7.2 %, PIPOS/Klan Kosova TV's exit poll showed.
