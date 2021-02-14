Vetevendosje party set to win Kosovo election - exit poll

An anti-establishment party Vetevendosje is set to come first in Kosovo Sunday's parliamentary election with a win of 41.8% of the votes, an exit poll showed.

The opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) is forecast to come second with 16.5% of the votes, while Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) seen as a king maker by analysts is forecast to win 7.2 %, PIPOS/Klan Kosova TV's exit poll showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)