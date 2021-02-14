"Does CM have the courage to question Centre on issues affecting TN" asks Stalin

Nagapattinam, Feb 14 (PTI): DMK President M K Stalin onSunday asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami if he hasthe courage to question the Centre on various issues affectingthe interests of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a party organised function at Thirukkadaiyurnear Porayar in Mayiladuthurai district, he alleged that theAIADMK government had taken the state 50 years backward interms of economic development.

''The AIIMS hospital project was announced way back in2015. Yet, not a single foundation stone has been laid.

The Tamil Nadu assembly passed resolutions twice,demanding exclusion from NEET.

On the issue relating to the release of seven convicts inthe Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, ''the Governor isfollowing the script given by the centre,'' he alleged.

''The Union Government has brought theCauvery WaterManagement Authority under its Jal Sakthi department, insteadof making it an independent authority.

Is the Chief Minister ready to fight the centre on theseissues?'' he asked Stalin further said that the centre was not releasing Rs19,000 crore due to Tamil Nadu by way of GST refunds.

''The 14th finance commission related to the local bodiesrecommended an allocation of Rs 2,500 crore to Tamil Naduthree years back.

But the allocation has not been made yet. The state hasbeen seriously affected by cyclones.

The Union Government has not offered proper assistance.

Will the Chief Minister question the Centre?,'' he asked.

Stalin alleged that the Chief Minister and his cabinetcolleagues would have to face the CBI and other enforcementagencies if they questioned the Centre.

''To safeguard themselves, they are fighting for therights of Tamil Nadu,'' he said.

Stalin has been visiting Assembly segments across TamilNadu as part of his 'Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin' (Stalin in yourconstituency) campaign for the Assembly polls likely to beheld in April-May.

