Biden to hold virtual event with G7 leaders on Friday -White House

Biden to hold virtual event with G7 leaders on Friday -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 04:30 IST
President Joe Biden will hold his first event with leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Friday in a virtual meeting to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the world economy, the White House said on Sunday.
"This virtual engagement with leaders of the world’s leading democratic market economies will provide an opportunity for President Biden to discuss plans to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, and rebuild the global economy," the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
