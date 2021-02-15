Left Menu

March to Nabanna: Injured DYFI activist dies; sparks political slugfest in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 11:03 IST
March to Nabanna: Injured DYFI activist dies; sparks political slugfest in Bengal

A DYFI activist who was injuredin a clash with the police during the Left parties' march toWest Bengal secretariat Nabanna on February 11 succumbed tohis injuries on Monday morning, igniting a political row inthe state.

The CPI (M) has termed its youth wing cadre's death a''murder'' by the TMC government, while the ruling party in thestate called it a ''suicide''.

Maidul Islam Midda, a resident of Kotulpur in Bankuradistrict, was critically injured and was undergoing treatmentat a private hospital in south Kolkata, a health officialsaid.

His condition continued to deteriorate and he died inthe morning due to excessive blood loss, hospital authoritiessaid.

An FIR was registered with the Shakespeare Saranipolice station in connection with Midda's death, a seniorofficer of Kolkata Police said.

''We are thoroughly probing the matter. A post-mortemexamination will be conducted during the day,'' he said.

The CPI (M) has held the TMC government responsiblefor his death.

''This is nothing but murder. The way the students werelathi-charged during the march shows that the TMC governmentis scared and worried. The state administration is solelyresponsible for Midda's death,'' CPI (M) leader SujanChakraborty told PTI.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh also mourned Midda's deathand lashed out at the TMC government.

''This is an unfortunate incident. It shows that theTMC government has lost control over everything. Whatever ishappening in West Bengal is not correct,'' he said.

Senior TMC leader and state Panchayat Minister SubrataMukherjee said, ''Any death is unfortunate. But that day thepolice was very sensible. I think this is nothing butsuicide.'' Student and youth wings of Left parties had clashedwith the police during the rally, leading to injuries on bothsides.

The police had resorted to lathi-charge, burst teargas shells and used water cannons to disperse the activists.

The Left Front had called a 12-hour state-wide bandhon February 12 in protest against the police action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Our performance was not worthy of three points, admits Solskjaer after draw

After being held to a draw by West Brom, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that his sides performance was not worthy of three points. Manchester United and West Brom played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League here on ...

Fintech lending startup KreditBee raises USD 75 mn in Series C equity round

Bengaluru-headquartered fintechlending startup KreditBee has concluded its Series C equityround worth USD 75 million from Premji Invest, Mirae AssetNaver Asia Growth Fund, Alpine Capital and Arkam Venturesconsisting of both primary and seco...

World War Z 2 confronted many ups & downs in last 7 years – know in details!

Although the renewal of World War Z 2 movie is yet to be done, still fans continue to keep hope in favor of its creation. They have high expectations from the creators and producers of World War Z.World War Z 2 is surely one of the most ant...

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtras Jalgaon district and offered condolences to the families of the victims. Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021