 Oppn stands with 'anti-India' forces in its attack on Modi: BJP

Hitting back at the opposition for its criticism of the government over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, the BJP on Monday said these parties, especially the Congress, have always stood with anti-India forces in their bid to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:55 IST
Hitting back at the opposition for its criticism of the government over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, the BJP on Monday said these parties, especially the Congress, have always stood with ''anti-India'' forces in their bid to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited the Delhi Police press conference to allege that Ravi's arrest has totally exposed the ''''nefarious conspiracies of the break India forces'' to demean the integrity of India.

As far as the opposition, particularly the Congress is concerned, in its attempt to attack Modi they have ''always stood with anti-India forces'', he claimed. ''Astonishingly for the opposition Bharat Ratnas like Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar can be investigated but 'break India forces' should receive protection under the garb of freedom of expression. ''These parties were crying 'arrest the perpetrators' on 26th January, but today when they are arrested, the same Congress cries foul,''Patra said. Attacking those accused of sedition by the police in the toolkit case, he alleged that they not only created a toolkit which perpetrated the January 26 disruption but also collided with a banned organisation ''Poetic Justice Foundation'' to promulgate the Khalistani design to belittle India.

Opposition leaders have attacked the government for the arrest of the young activist. ''Your lips are free to speak. Say that the truth is still alive. They are scared, not the country. India will not be silenced,'' Congress' Rahul Gandhi said.

