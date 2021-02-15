Left Menu

North Carolina Republicans to meet on Burr's vote to convict Trump

North Carolina Republican leaders will meet on Monday to discuss Senator Richard Burr's vote to convict former U.S. President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, after he was acquitted of a charge of inciting the deadly Capitol riot, a party spokesman said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:27 IST
North Carolina Republicans to meet on Burr's vote to convict Trump

North Carolina Republican leaders will meet on Monday to discuss Senator Richard Burr's vote to convict former U.S. President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, after he was acquitted of a charge of inciting the deadly Capitol riot, a party spokesman said. Burr, who has said he does not plan to seek reelection in 2022, was one of just seven out of the 50 Republican senators to vote to convict Trump for inciting his supporters' Jan. 6 attack on Congress, which left five people dead.

Trump's second Senate impeachment trial concluded on Saturday with a 57-43 vote in favor of convicting. The tally fell short of the two-thirds needed to secure conviction. Tim Wigginton, the state party spokesman, said in an email the Republicans would release a statement after Monday night's meeting. Multiple media outlets said the officials would meet to decide whether to censure Burr.

"The President bears responsibility for these tragic events," Burr said last week in a statement. "The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection." North Carolina Republican Chairman Michael Whatley condemned Burr for voting against the former president last week, as a "shocking and disappointing" abdication of his duty to voters.

Louisiana's Republican Party voted on Saturday to censure Senator Bill Cassidy for voting to convict Trump. The party's leader in Pennsylvania, Lawrence Tabas, has publicly criticized Senator Pat Toomey for voting to convict. The other four Republicans who voted to convict were Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse.

The Republican Party faces internal conflict since Trump left office on Jan. 20, with many officials remaining publicly loyal to Trump and his devoted base of voters, while others including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have publicly criticized the former president, accusing him of sparking the Capitol violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World stocks rally, bringing Japanese market to 30-year high

World shares started the week off with a rally, as Japans Nikkei 225 index closed above 30,000 for the first time since August 1990. European markets closed sharply higher on Monday, following an advance in Asia. Shanghai and Hong Kong were...

Migrating online: The digital tools preparing refugees and migrants with an economic lifeline

Sharifa Ahammad, along with more than 900,000 stateless Rohingya refugees, lives in extremely congested camps in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh, near the border with Myanmar. Having fled violence, the refugees now have to contend with the threat of...

Haryana minister’s `exterminate' tweet on Disha Ravi triggers row

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday posted a tweet on activist Disha Ravis arrest that appeared to urge exterminating those who harbour the seed of anti-nationalism, prompting an investigation by Twitter.The remark in Hindi could also ...

Ready to offer job, financial support to family of deceased DYFI activist : Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeon Monday said the state government is ready to provide a joband financial support to the family of DYFI activist whosuccumbed to his injuries sustained during a clash betweenpolice and members of Left parties....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021