Left Menu

DK Shivakumar slams Centre, condemns arrest of 'climate activist' Disha Ravi

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday slammed the Central government on the arrest of "climate activist" Disha Ravi, in connection with the "toolkit" case, related to the farmers' agitations.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-02-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:20 IST
DK Shivakumar slams Centre, condemns arrest of 'climate activist' Disha Ravi
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday slammed the Central government on the arrest of "climate activist" Disha Ravi, in connection with the "toolkit" case, related to the farmers' agitations. While slamming the Union government, the senior Congress leader asked why a "competent court" was not approached before her arrest.

"Arrest of Disha Ravi is an attack to weaken the moral strength of India's Youth and make dissent illegal. Police action against her, using a concocted 'Toolkit' conspiracy violates legal norms. Why not approach a competent court before arresting a young woman?" Shivakumar Tweeted. "Congress brought Freedom to India. Congress has always stood for and defended Personal Liberty of Citizens. Congress is the only bulwark against India becoming an authoritarian state. Citizens must realise that only Congress can defend their Personal & Political Freedom," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Several political leaders have slammed Delhi Police for the arrest of Ravi from Bengaluru and termed her arrest as "unwarranted harassment, unfortunate and shocking". She was arrested for allegedly editing and disseminating the "toolkit" on social media. Another Congress leader P Chidambaram had said, "The Indian state must be standing on very shaky foundations if Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old student of Mount Carmel College and a climate activist, has become a threat to the nation."

A Delhi court on Sunday had remanded Disha to five days of police custody following her arrest in connection with allegedly spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Courts Complex allowed Delhi Police to quiz Ravi for five days. She was arrested last week. According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key conspirator in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the "toolkit" and spreading it further.

Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark launches SUTIB (Sunitinib) - priced 96% lower than the innovator brand- Reduces the risk of kidney cancer progression by 58%

Oral capsules, highly affordable at Rs. 7000 50 mg, Rs. 3600 25 mg and Rs. 1840 12.5 mg per month SUTIB Sunitinib is one of the gold-standard first-line treatment options for kidney cancer SUTIB is the generic version of US FDA approved Sun...

Brookfield India REIT shares list with over 2 pc premium

Shares of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 2 per cent on NSE against its issue price of Rs 275.On the bourse, it listed with a premium of 2.43 per cent at Rs 281.70 from the issue price....

JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, others

A court here has taken cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar and 9 others in a 2016 sedition case and summoned them on March 15.Chief M...

India inch towards series-levelling win, Eng 116-7 at lunch

India closed in on a series-levelling win in the second Test against England here on Tuesday, reducing the visitors to 116 for 7 in pursuit of 482 at lunch on the fourth day.Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have picked up three w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021