Puducherry Congress MLA John Kumar resigns

Congress MLA from Kamaraj Nagar constituency, A John Kumar, on Tuesday resigned from his post, citing 'dissatisfaction with the Congress government.' John Kumar submitted his resignation letter to speaker V Sivakolunthu today.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the poll-bound Puducherry on February 17. The former Congress president is likely to address public meetings while kick-starting the party's campaign for the Union Territory, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the next few months.

Currently, Congress is heading the government in Puducherry under Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. Both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are going to Assembly polls this year.

Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sunil Arora has said that the election will be held at the same time in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. However, the dates of the polls are yet to be announced. (ANI)

