PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:27 IST
Gujarat: BJP announces candidates for bypolls for two RS seats

The BJP on Tuesday announcedthe names of candidates who will be contesting the by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, where pollswill be held on March 1.

The state BJP's OBC Morcha president Dinesh Anavadiyaand Ram Mokariya, the founder-chairman of a courier company,will contest the bypolls.

Anavadiya, a senior party leader from Banaskanthadistrict, has served as the director of the Gujarat State RoadTransport Corporation between 2014-17.

While Mokariya said he has remained a dedicated partyworker for over four decades.

''I have been a party worker for the last 45 years andam happy that the party has nominated me as a candidate forthe Rajya Sabha election,'' he said.

The by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujaratwere necessitated following the demise of Congress leaderAhmed Patel and BJP leader Abhay Bhardwaj.

The Rajya Sabha terms of Patel and Bhardwaj were toend in August 2023 and June 2026, respectively.

However, both Patel and Bharadwaj died of COVID-19-related complications on November 25, 2020 and December 1,respectively.

According to the Election Commission, polls for thetwo seats will be held separately on March 1 and counting ofvotes will take place the same evening.

The BJP and Congress have 111 and 65 MLAs in theGujarat Legislative Assembly, respectively.

