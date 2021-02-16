MP bus tragedy: Goa CM expresses grief

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives after a busfell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 37 people, including 16 women, died after thebus they were travelling in fell off a bridge into a canalnear Patna village in Sidhi district this morning.

''Deeply pained to hear about the tragic bus accidentresulting in loss of lives in Sidhi district of MadhyaPradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the families ofvictims in this hour of distress,'' Sawant said in a tweet.

