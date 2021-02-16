Left Menu

Prosecution seeks hefty slander fine for Kremlin critic Navalny

Russian state prosecutors on Tuesday asked a court to fine Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny 950,000 roubles ($13,000) for slandering a World War Two veteran, a charge he calls politically motivated. He then said it was pointless to discuss legal matters with the court and asked the judge and prosecutor if they knew a good recipe for pickled gherkins.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:12 IST
Prosecution seeks hefty slander fine for Kremlin critic Navalny
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian state prosecutors on Tuesday asked a court to fine Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny 950,000 roubles ($13,000) for slandering a World War Two veteran, a charge he calls politically motivated. President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic was jailed this month for almost three years for parole violations that he said were trumped up. The West has condemned the case and is discussing possible sanctions on Russia.

The judge said the verdict would be announced on Saturday - the same day that Navalny is due to appeal against his imprisonment. The 44-year-old anti-corruption activist is accused of defaming a veteran who took part in a promotional video backing constitutional reforms last year. The reform, approved in a referendum, will let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants to.

Navalny, who returned to Russia last month from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a military-grade nerve toxin in Siberia, described the people in the video as traitors and corrupt lackeys. Veterans of what Moscow calls the Great Patriotic War are widely revered in Russia, and criticising them is regarded as socially unacceptable and insulting.

Navalny has said his comment was not directed specifically at the veteran, and that the authorities are using the charge to smear his reputation. At the hearings, he has clashed with the judge in heated exchanges and been told he could be removed from the court.

He used his closing arguments to call the case a legal nonsense. He then said it was pointless to discuss legal matters with the court and asked the judge and prosecutor if they knew a good recipe for pickled gherkins. As the state prosecutor addressed the court to recommend a sentence, Navalny interrupted her to joke: "Execution?"

Navalny has refused in court to offer an apology to the veteran, who he said was being exploited for political ends. In her closing arguments, the prosecutor said: "I understand perfectly well that such a punishment (a fine) for the defendant will not repair the damage caused to the victim ...

"And on behalf of the state prosecution and myself personally, I want to ... apologise (to the veteran) for such fellow citizens as the defendant." It had been unclear before Tuesday whether state prosecutors would seek a custodial sentence on top of a fine.

Navalny's arrest and jailing sparked nationwide street protests in Russia, but his allies say they have now paused serious demonstrations until the spring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four detected with South Africa strain of SARS-COV-2 in India in January; all travellers, contacts have been tested and quarantined: Govt.

Four detected with South Africa strain of SARS-COV-2 in India in January all travellers, contacts have been tested and quarantined Govt....

NATO to agree larger Iraq training force as violence rises

NATO defence ministers are set to expand the military alliances training mission in Iraq once the coronavirus pandemic eases, senior officials and diplomats said, potentially cementing a broader role for the Atlantic alliance in the Middle ...

INSIGHT-150 years of spills: Philadelphia refinery cleanup highlights toxic legacy of fossil fuels

Wearing blue hard hats, white hazmat suits and respirator masks, workers carted away bags of debris on a recent morning from a sprawling and now-defunct oil refinery once operated by Philadelphia Energy Solutions PES.Other laborers ripped a...

Akshay Kumar remembers 'smiling young' 'Kesari' co-actor Sandeep Nahar

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday paid homage to Sandeep Nahar, his co-actor from the 2019 hit Kesari, remembering him as a smiling and passionate young man. Nahar, who was in his 30s, killed himself on Monday by hanging in the bedroom of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021