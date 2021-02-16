White House says Biden believes Nord Stream 2 bad deal for Europe

White House says Biden believes Nord Stream 2 bad deal for EuropeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:08 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a bad deal for Europe and will make determine whether sanctions are in order to stop the project from Russia to Germany, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
The Biden administration is conducting a review of the gas pipeline project. Psaki said Biden has been clear that Nord Streeam 2 is a "bad deal for Europe."
