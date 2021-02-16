Left Menu

Maharashtra CM orders strict action against violators of COVID-19 rules

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed the senior officials to take strict action against people/organisations who flout the COVID-19 guidelines.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:39 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed senior officials to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines. Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with the divisional commissioners and district collectors of the state through via video conferencing today.

"If people do not wear masks or follow COVID-19 rules, then the district and police administration has the responsibility to strictly enforce these rules. They must take strict punitive and necessary action without showing any leniency," stated Thackeray. He directed officials to create a health map of the state with the help of health workers by carrying out "My family, my responsibility" campaign.

Thackeray expressed displeasure over improper implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOP). "Over the past year we have set SOPs for various sectors while fighting COVID-19, but it does not appear to be implemented. It is a serious concern," said the chief minister. "Wedding ceremonies, parties and other social events are seen taking place without following guidelines. We have extended the times of restaurants and hotels but we do not see that the rules are being followed," said Thackeray.

He directed the officials to send local administration teams to visit the places of gathering and take strict action if violations of rules are found. "Revoke the licences of halls where rules are not followed at weddings or other ceremonies. Strict action should be taken immediately if hotels and restaurants are not following SOPs," he said.

The chief minister directed the municipalities in the state to spray disinfectant at public places regularly. The state government also decided to increase the testing by sending mobile testing facilities to villages. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,663 new COVID-19 cases and 2,700 recoveries on Tuesday.

"A total of 19,81,408 patients have been cured and discharged. The total active cases of COVID-19 in the state stand at 37,125. The patient recovery rate in the state is 95.66%," said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

