Trump says Republicans will not win again if they stick with 'hack' McConnell

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday in a sharply worded statement in the fallout over his impeachment trial.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)