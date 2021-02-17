Left Menu

Trump says Republicans will not win again if they stick with 'hack' McConnell

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 03:31 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday in a sharply worded statement in the fallout over his impeachment trial.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

