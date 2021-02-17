Trump says Republicans will not win again if they stick with 'hack' McConnell

Trump says Republicans will not win again if they stick with 'hack' McConnellReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 03:31 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday in a sharply worded statement in the fallout over his impeachment trial.
"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- U.S.
- Trump
- Mitch
- Senate
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Snow, wind hammer U.S. Northeast in 'life-threatening' blizzard
Republican senators held productive talks with Biden on COVID-19 relief -Senator Collins
Biden meets Republicans as Democrats push on for virus aid
Democrats file budget resolution on COVID-19 relief; Republicans have 'useful' meeting with Biden
Biden to keep tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE, reversing Trump