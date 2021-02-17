Left Menu

BJP deputes 22 leaders with organisational skills for 109 key assembly seats in West Bengal

In a well-calibrated move to strengthen its position on seats that are critical and tough, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to depute leaders known for their organisational skills ahead of polls in West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:47 IST
BJP deputes 22 leaders with organisational skills for 109 key assembly seats in West Bengal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika In a well-calibrated move to strengthen its position on seats that are critical and tough, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to depute leaders known for their organisational skills ahead of polls in West Bengal.

Around 109 assembly constituencies have been marked as critical for the party's dream to form government in the poll-bound state. Majority of these constituencies are in erstwhile Bengal Presidency region. The reach of BJP to voters in these constituencies will be supervised and manned by around 22 BJP leaders. The decision has been communicated to these leaders in a virtual meeting presided over by national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash.

According to sources, BJP national president JP Nadda is likely to meet these leaders in Kolkata on February 25 or February 26. "Meeting with party president is a tentative plan and is likely to take place by the end of February. All of the leaders will be given 3 to 6 constituencies depending on workload and additional charge," stated the source.

The BJP leaders who will be given charge of assembly constituencies include Nishikant Dubey, Vinod Sonkar, Vinod Tawde, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pradipsinh Vaghela, Basant Pandya, RK Singh, Mangal Pandey, Ramesh Bidhuri, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Nitin Nabin, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Ashish Shelar, Radha Mohan Singh, Madan Lal Sharma, Satish Upadhyay. Both BJP and TMC have locked horns over issues of corruption and appeasement along with governance and law and order in the poll-bound state. The state with its 294 assembly constituencies is likely to go to polls in April/May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

