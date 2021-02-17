Sunil Jakhar hails Congress performance in Punjab local body polls, says people have reposed faith in party

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday hailed the performance of the party in local body elections and said that people have reposed faith in the Congress government in the state. "We want to congratulate all Congress workers who are behind this win. I also congratulate people of Punjab who reposed their trust in the government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. They voted for us. We have given a reply to BJP and opposition parties," Jakhar said at a press conference.

"People of the state exercised their right in a democratic manner. BJP ignored the feeling of people in the state. We will continue to work hard in the future," he added. The Congress won 1199 of the 1815 wards and 281 of the 350 municipal corporation seats with SAD trailing at 289 and 33, BJP at 38 and 20, and AAP at 57 and nine. The remaining seats largely went to independents with BSP (K) and CPI winning in 13 and 12 wards. (ANI)

