Left Menu

Biden discusses COVID relief and infrastructure with top labor leaders

President Joe Biden told 10 top union leaders on Wednesday that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and a separate measure to modernize U.S. infrastructure would boost the U.S. economy and create millions of good-paying jobs.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 08:15 IST
Biden discusses COVID relief and infrastructure with top labor leaders

President Joe Biden told 10 top union leaders on Wednesday that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and a separate measure to modernize U.S. infrastructure would boost the U.S. economy and create millions of good-paying jobs. Biden met with the labor officials, including Richard Trumka, a long-time political ally and head of the AFL-CIO federation of labor unions, Sean McGarvey, president of North America's Building Trades Union, and Lonnie Stephenson, international president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, in the Oval Office.

"We have an incredible opportunity to make some enormous progress in creating jobs," Biden told reporters at the beginning of the meeting. He called himself "a labor guy", but said that was not inconsistent with growing businesses. "As they say in parts of my state, 'These are the folks that brung me to the dance.' And I appreciate their friendship," he quipped.

The White House has argued that Biden's relief plan would put millions of Americans to work in union jobs in manufacturing and the clean energy sector that pay well. Republicans have largely dismissed the plan as too expensive and potentially inflationary. A plan to modernize U.S. infrastructure is also forthcoming. "We rank something like 38th in the world in terms of our infrastructure - everything from canals to highways to airports," Biden said, underscoring the need to increase U.S. competitiveness.

A White House statement said Biden discussed the groups' priorities and "the importance of ensuring union workers play a key role in building a resilient and sustainable infrastructure" system. Studies show that close to half of U.S. roads are in poor or mediocre condition and more than a third of U.S. bridges need repair, replacement or significant rehabilitation.

"For working people, this was the most productive Oval Office meeting in years," Trumka said in a statement. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "share our belief that rebuilding our infrastructure is critical to our communities," it said. As a presidential candidate Biden called for spending $2 trillion over four years investing in clean-energy infrastructure. He also wants to boost electric vehicles and high-speed rail, while beefing up domestic production of key strategic goods, including medical supplies.

To underpin the revitalization of U.S. infrastructure, Biden said he was backing Democratic legislation that would expand registered apprenticeships and create some 1 million new opportunities for young people in building trades and elsewhere. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and more than 230 trade groups on Wednesday urged Congress to enact comprehensive infrastructure legislation https://www.uschamber.com/sites/default/files/210217_coalition_buildbuyfourthofjuly_congress.pdf by July 4, setting an ambitious deadline for Biden's push.

The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Wednesday set Feb. 24 for its first hearing on modernizing U.S. transportation infrastructure while addressing climate change. Names of witnesses were not released. Biden on Wednesday also announced the nomination of Jennifer Abruzzo, currently a senior executive with the Communications Workers of America union, as general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board.

Union leaders and civil rights advocates on Wednesday urged Biden to reiterate his campaign promise to boost the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour from $7.25. During a CNN town hall on Tuesday, Biden said he was cognizant of business concerns and mentioned minimum wage rates of $12 to $13 an hour, although he also cited evidence that boosting the minimum wage to $15 an hour would help bolster economic growth.

The White House later said Biden was merely explaining how wages would rise steadily to $15 an hour. Democrat-backed legislation proposes hiking the federal minimum wage to $9.50 immediately and then in increments until it hits $15 in 2025. Civil rights leader Reverend William Barber said nearly 60 million U.S. workers earned less than $15 an hour today, including many on the frontlines of the pandemic.

"Democrats need to stay focused and united and get this done. And they don’t need to talk about indexing the minimum wage for some places like the South and Midwest or leaving out tip workers," Barber said in a statement. Biden is trying to navigate a difficult situation. His Democratic Party is moving to push through the rescue plan without significant Republican support, but some Democrats, including Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, oppose including the minimum wage increase as part of the package.

Barber's group is meeting privately with Manchin on Thursday to persuade him to back the wage hike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House ramps up effort to tackle automotive chip shortage

Top economic and national security officials in the White House have launched a new effort to help the U.S. auto industry fight a growing shortage of semiconductor chips that has forced production cuts worldwide, a White House official said...

Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed

A Malaysian court on Thursday ordered Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, to enter a defence in a corruption trial linked to a multi-million dollar project approved while the ex-premier was still in power. Dozens o...

NEWSMAKER-Back-to-basics Agbal hopes this time is different at Turkey's central bank

Naci Agbal, Turkeys new central bank governor, began his career as a financial inspector three decades ago. He hopes such devotion to the rules will see him - and the economy - through one of the trickiest turnaround jobs in emerging market...

Fast start sees Porto stun Juventus 2-1 in Champions League

Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021