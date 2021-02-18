Left Menu

Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed

Dozens of graft charges were filed against the couple after Najib lost the 2018 election, amid anger over alleged corruption and their opulent lifestyle after police raids revealed Rosmah owned millions of dollars worth of jewellery and luxury handbags. The Kuala Lumpur high court ruled that the prosecution had proved sufficient grounds for the case to proceed.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-02-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 09:32 IST
Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed
Representative Image. Image Credit: Photo by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas

A Malaysian court on Thursday ordered Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, to enter a defence in a corruption trial linked to a multi-million dollar project approved while the ex-premier was still in power. Dozens of graft charges were filed against the couple after Najib lost the 2018 election, amid anger over alleged corruption and their opulent lifestyle after police raids revealed Rosmah owned millions of dollars worth of jewellery and luxury handbags.

The Kuala Lumpur high court ruled that the prosecution had proved sufficient grounds for the case to proceed. "This is my finding that the prosecution has produced credible evidence to prove every element of the offence... I now call upon the accused to enter a defence," judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said in his ruling.

Rosmah, who wore a traditional Malay dress with a shawl covering her head, told the court that she would testify under oath during defence proceedings. Her lawyer, Jagjit Singh, said after the hearing the defence would be "hampered to a certain extent" because the judge did not explain the factors behind his decision, adding that this had caused his client emotional distress.

"We had to comfort her a little bit. We just told her to go back to her house and remove all the stress that has gone through here," Jagjit told reporters. Rosmah was earlier accompanied by Najib, who had to leave midway through her hearing to attend to his own court case.

Rosmah, 69, faces three charges of soliciting and receiving bribes involving a sum of 194 million ringgit ($48.09 million) to help a company, Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, secure a solar power project. Of that total, prosecutors accuse Rosmah of arranging for 187 million ringgit to be paid as a political donation to Najib, while also receiving two bribes of 6.5 million ringgit.

If found guilty, she could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined at least five times the sum specified in the charges. In July, Najib was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to 12 years in jail in the first of several trials linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He has since filed an appeal against the decision.

The couple have denied any wrongdoing, saying the charges are politically motivated. Rosmah's case will resume on June 9. ($1 = 4.0340 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SP legislators stage protest outside UP assembly in support of farmers

Samajwadi Party legislators on Thursday staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh assembly here in support of the farmers agitation before the beginning of the states budget session.Raising slogans against the government and in favour of f...

In phone call with Netanyahu, Biden affirms his commitment to Israel’s security

In his maiden phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden affirmed his steadfast commitment to Israels security and their strategic cooperation to confront the many challenges facing the region, the Whi...

After Rajasthan, petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Madhya Pradesh

After Rajasthan, petrol price on Thursday crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh after fuel rates were increased for the tenth day in a row.Petrol price was hiked by 34 paise per litre and diesel by 32 paise, according to a pri...

Microsoft's new program will help make more accessible games

American multinational technology company Microsofts gaming accessibility team on Wednesday announced that developers can now send their games to be evaluated for accessibility and tested by players with disabilities. According to The Verge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021