PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:50 IST
Oppn attacks TRS govt over killing of lawyer couple in Telangana

The oppostion parties inTelangana, including the Congress, on Thursday hit out at theruling TRS for its alleged silence over the murder of a lawyercouple in Peddapalli district and sought a CBI probe into thecase.

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy condemnedthe killing of the couple and warned of protests if the stategovernment failed to act within 24 hours.

He demanded action against concerned police officials for alleged shortcomings in the investigation.

''KCR's silence reflects the TRS party's attitude towardsthe murder of this couple.

All lawyers in Telangana should teach Chandrasekhar Raoand his party a lesson...,'' he told reporters.

''There is no doubt that TRS party leaders are behindthis,'' Reddy alleged.

He demanded a CBI investigation into the incident underthe supervision of the High Court.

Reddy, a Lok Sabha MP, said he would raise the issue inParliament.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar visitedthe government hospital at Peddapalli where the bodies arekept.

He said his party opposes politics of murder and takes atough approach towards those indulging in such acts.

The BJP leader blamed ''TRS goondas'' for the incident.

Favouring a full-fledged inquiry into the incident, Kumarclaimed that the TRS government has not provided security tothe couple despite a high court directive.

Vaman Rao and his wife were stabbed to death byunidentified assailants in broad daylight in Peddapallidistrict on Wednesday.

