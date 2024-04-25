Left Menu

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Advocates Referendum on Reservation System

Telangana CM Reddy claims elections are a referendum on reservations, with Congress pledging to increase quotas beyond 50% if elected. He urges voters to choose Congress to protect and enhance reservations, warning that BJP victory could abolish them. Reddy criticizes Modi's economic policies, citing increased national debt under NDA rule.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:37 IST
Claiming that the ongoing elections are a referendum on whether reservations should continue or be abolished in the country, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday that the Congress if voted to power at the Centre will increase the quota beyond 50 per cent.

Addressing a party programme here, Reddy cautioned that every vote that is cast in favour of the BJP will bolster the saffron party to end the reservation system.

"Not only will we continue reservations for SC, ST, and OBC, but also Congress's clear policy is to give more than 50 per quota to these sections.

Please support if this system (reservations) is to be implemented or vote for the BJP or NDA if the reservations are to be abolished," Reddy said.

The CM made an appeal to voters to elect the Congress party in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana so that it will take on the responsibility of protecting the reservations and also increase them.

"These elections are a referendum on whether reservations should be there or abolished in this country," he said. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the country raised debt of Rs 113 lakh crore under the NDA rule in the past ten years against Rs 55 lakh crore from 1947 till 2014 under various governments.

