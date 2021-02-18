Left Menu

Inappropriate to link results of Punjab civic polls with farmers' protest, says Tomar

Asserting that the Central government is still willing to talk to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that it would be "inappropriate" to link the results of the municipal corporation elections in Punjab with the ongoing farmers' protests.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:50 IST
Inappropriate to link results of Punjab civic polls with farmers' protest, says Tomar
Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Assam Narendra Singh Tomar during a press conference on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the Central government is still willing to talk to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that it would be "inappropriate" to link the results of the municipal corporation elections in Punjab with the ongoing farmers' protests. "It is inappropriate to link the result of municipal corporation polls in Punjab with farmers' agitation. We were weak in Punjab and used to fight polls in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). But we fought separately this time, which caused losses to us," Tomar said during a press conference in Assam's Guwahati.

He was responding to a question on the result of municipal corporation polls in Punjab where Congress won seven of the eight municipal corporations that went to the polls. BJP has been nearly wiped out in the civic polls. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was the lone SAD representative in the central government, resigned last September, just days after the passage of the laws. The central government had offered to put the farm laws "on hold" for 12-18 months, an offer rejected by the farmers' unions protesting against the laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for nearly three months.

When asked specifically if the Centre is still willing to talk to the agitating farmers, the minister said, "The central government is still of the view that we are ready to discuss the three acts clause-by-clause with farmer unions." Speaking on the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Assam, Tomar, BJP's election in-charge for the state, said that the party will win more seats in the Assembly polls and will succeed in forming the government again.

"Due to pro-incumbency, BJP will win more seats in the Assembly polls (in Assam). The people of Assam have witnessed what was happening five years ago. Corruption was at the peak, development was far from sight, the law and order situation was bad. PM Modi has given priority to the development of the North East region," the Union Minister said. "Instead of anti-incumbency, pro-incumbency is being seen in Assam. This is a very good sign for BJP and I am hopeful that the party will succeed in forming the government again. The Chief Minister of Assam and his entire team have served the people of the state in these five years. Peace, law and order have been established in Assam," he added.

The BJP government headed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is seeking to return to power after the Assembly polls which are due in April-May this year in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Curbs in Yavatmal, weekend lockdown in Amravati

Authorities intwo eastern Maharashtra districts of Amravati and Yavatmal onThursday announced strict implementation of restrictions,including a weekend lockdown in Amravati, to stem the risingcases of COVID-19.The administration in Yavatmal...

Power restored to many in Texas, but freezing temperatures remain

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are facing a fourth day without heat on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power and the winter storm that crippled the electrical grid moved out of the state. The crisis that has g...

Facebook to debunk climate change myths

Facebook on Thursday local time announced it will add a new section to its platform to debunk common climate change myths as it expands its nascent battle against disinformation. According to The Hill, the social media outlet is expanding i...

Delhi reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, 153 discharges and two deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi Health Department, the total count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 6,37,445 including 1,053 active cases and 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021