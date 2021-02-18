Cong targets UP govt over death of 2 teenage girls in Unnao

The Congress on Thursday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women safety after two teenage girls were found dead in a field in Unnao, and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP government in UP alleging that it is not only suppressing the Dalit society but is also crushing the honour and human rights of women in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Unnao incident is ''heart-wrenching''.

Three girls, aged 15, 14 and 16, left their homes to collect fodder on Wednesday evening. As they did not return, their family members went out to search and found them tied in a field in Babuhara village in Asoha, around 36 km south of Lucknow.

The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a local hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. The third girl was rushed to the Unnao hospital and later referred to Kanpur.

Priyanka Gandhi demanded that the third girl be shifted to Delhi immediately for better treatment.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took a swipe at the BJP government over its slogan of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and said merely saying 'beti bachao' does not help as one has to save the daughter too.

At the AICC briefing, Congress leader Alka Lamba showed a video of Prime Minister Modi ahead of the 2017 UP elections in which he is saying that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is so bad that woman are afraid to get out of their homes after dark. She asked why the prime minister is silent now and demanded a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to book.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, ''The UP government is not only crushing Dalit society, but also the honour and human rights of women. But they should remember that I and the entire Congress party will stand as the voice of victims and will endeavour to get them justice.'' He also used the hashtag ''Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti'' with his tweet.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''The Unnao incident is heart-wrenching. Hearing out the family and providing immediate medical help to the third victim is very important for investigation and justice.'' Citing news reports, she said the victims' family members have been detained. This will hamper in providing justice, she added.

''After all, what will the government gain by detaining the family,'' she asked.

''I urge the UP government to hear out the family and the third girl should be shifted to Delhi with immediate effect for her treatment,'' she said. In a tweet in Hindi, Surjewala said, ''What has happened with the Unnao daughters is gruesome, embarrassing and heart-wrenching. This is a living proof of the misrule of the Yogi government, where criminals and rapists are fearless and where the government is giving them protection. Rightly said - UP is stricken while Yogi is enjoying.'' Lamba asked whether the issue of women's safety was just a poll issue for the BJP.

''The February 17 incident of Unnao is not just about Dalit daughters, but no daughter is safe in Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday's incident embarrasses humanity once again,'' she told reporters.

She also said that the 17-year-old daughter is struggling for her life and it was expected that the government would show some sensitivity and seriousness. Congress leaders have made a demand to airlift her to Delhi and provide her with good medical treatment to save her life, Lamba said.

''But it is seen that even in the Hathras incident, when the victime was brought to Delhi, it was late and by the time she succumbed. What is the government still waiting for. Why this daughter is not being brought to AIIMS Delhi and provide her timely treatment. The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has become a curse for daughters,'' she said.

There is no fear among criminals, who are now roaming freely in UP, Lamba alleged.

''The rights of women are being crushed to save the government's image. People are asking is this Ram Rajya, where criminals are fearless and daughters are living in the shadow of fear,'' she alleged.

She also alleged that Uttar Pradesh was becoming the epicentre of crime against women, as rapes and murders were reported everyday. The government is completely insensitive.

''Now we have to take to the streets to change the situation and overthrow this government out of power as it has completely failed to protect our daughters.... Yogi Adityanath ji is proving to have completely failed as Chief Minister,'' Lamba said.

