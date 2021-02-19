Left Menu

2 killed, 8 eight injured as PTI and PML-N workers clash during by-election in Punjab

At least two people were killed and eight injured in a shooting incident between the supporters of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf PTI and the Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N during a by-election in Punjab province on Friday.The by-poll to National Assembly seat NA-75 in Daska, over 80 kms from provincial capital Lahore, was held in a hostile environment.Poor security arrangement at the polling stations was said to be the reason behind the clashes.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:08 IST
2 killed, 8 eight injured as PTI and PML-N workers clash during by-election in Punjab

At least two people were killed and eight injured in a shooting incident between the supporters of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during a by-election in Punjab province on Friday.

The by-poll to National Assembly seat NA-75 in Daska, over 80 kms from provincial capital Lahore, was held in a hostile environment.

Poor security arrangement at the polling stations was said to be the reason behind the clashes. Video footage showed the absence of police personnel during the fights.

The PTI and PML-N blamed each other for the violence.

The PTI-led Punjab government's Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said the two killed men were PTI workers and that eight others were injured in the gun firing from the guards of the PML-N candidate.

She said the police will not spare the culprits, including the PML-N leaders who instigated the violence.

On the other hand, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Auranzeb said that one of its workers had died in the shooting from PTI men. She said four PML-N workers had suffered bullet injuries and their condition was ''very serious''.

''An FIR should be registered against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and IGP Inam Ghani for their failure to control law and order situation in the constituency.

In fact, Buzdar was keen to win the seat for his master (Prime Minister) Imran Khan and seeing his failure, he deliberately withdrew security outside the polling stations and let the PTI goons rampage there to stop the polling,” Auranzeb said.

The Opposition alleged that the PTI candidate backed by the whole government machinery tried to stop the PML-N voters from entering the polling stations to cast their votes.

Speaking to Dawn News, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi said one of the victims was from the PTI and the other from the PML-N.

He said the main suspect in the shooting is one 'Javed', who is believed to be a PML-N worker.

Meanwhile, PML-N vice president and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz posted a video of her party's supporters breaking doors of a polling station after they were allegedly made to wait outside for hours.

''PML-N voters in Daska lose patience, protest and break down doors of a polling station after being made to wait for hours as polling time draws to an end. Sharam kero (have shame),'' she said in a tweet.

A massive police contingent was seen patrolling the polling stations and surrounding areas in the evening, according to the Dawn News report.

The by-elections in NA-75 was held after the seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N leader Sahibazada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah.

The by-election was also held in three other constituencies, namely PP-51 Gujranwala I, NA-45 Kurram I and PK-63 Nowshera III.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France scrumhalf Dupont tests positive for COVID-19 - French federation

France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a Six Nations game against Scotland, the French rugby federation FFR said on Friday. All the players in the 31-man squad were tested and so far 11 had tested negative...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan PM all G7 leaders support Japans plan to hold Olympics this summerJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that all Group of Seven leaders expressed their support for Japans pla...

Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD

Light-moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday. Under its influence, lightmoderate rainfall at isolatedscattered places...

Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with Ethiopian Deputy PM Mekonnen

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held extensive talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen during which it was agreed to expand bilateral ties in areas of defence, economy and digital technology among other...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021