U'khand govt brings ordinance to give co-ownership rights to women in husband's property

The Uttarakhand government has brought an ordinance giving co-ownership rights to women in their husband's ancestral property.

The ordinance has been brought keeping in view large-scale migration of men from the hill areas of the state in search of livelihood.

The ordinance aims to provide economic independence to women who are left behind and have to depend on agriculture to sustain themselves.

Describing it as the biggest reform of his government, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Uttarakhand has ''set a precedent for other states to follow''.

Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal said Uttarakhand is the first state to give co-ownership rights to women in their husband's ancestral property.

Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha president Ritu Khanduri described it as a ''historic decision which will empower women''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)