Left Menu

Siddaramaiah confident of Cong coming back to power in 2023; promises poor free 10kg rice per head

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:21 IST
Siddaramaiah confident of Cong coming back to power in 2023; promises poor free 10kg rice per head

Senior Congress leaderSiddaramaiah on Friday said he was '100 per cent' confident ofhis party coming back to power in the 2023 assembly polls inKarnataka.

The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly alsoseemingly indicated his ambition to become the Chief Ministeronce again, as he declared that on coming back to power hewill provide 10 kg rice per head to the poor free of cost.

''....elections will come in two years and we will come topower and we will do your work..there is no doubt about it.

hundred per cent we will come back,'' Siddaramaaih said.

Speaking at an event in Mysuru, he hit out at the BJPgovernment for reducing the quantity of free rice provided tothe poor from seven kg that was announced during his tenure asChief Minister, to five kg.

''They (BJP) have reduced it to 5 kg and I got to knowthat they will further reduce it to 3 kg.

Can those who do injustice to the poor be tolerated?...

So, once our government comes back to power, I will give10 kg rice per head to the poor. Let it cost how much ever,money is not a matter,'' he declared.

Siddaramaiah was earlier Chief Minister from May 2013 toMay 2018 during which the Anna Bhagya scheme was a populistprogramme under which seven kg of rice is provided free ofcost to every member of a BPL household.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Croatia has shown interest in F-35 jets, Lockheed executive says

Lockheed Martin co, the United States largest weapons maker, has fielded interest from Croatia regarding the purchase of stealthy F-35 jets, a Lockheed executive said on Friday.Greg Ulmer, the executive vice president of Lockheeds Aeronauti...

Man sent to judicial custody for cheating trader in UP

A man was sent to judicial custody for cheating a trader along with his brother here of over Rs 1.3 crore, police said on Friday.The mans brother is evading arrest and will be nabbed soon, they said.On the basis of a non-bailable warrant is...

White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7

The Biden administration is not inviting Russia to join the G7 group of world leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, backing away from former President Donald Trumps push for Moscows membership.Any invitation for Russia ...

Biden urges European allies to prepare together for long term strategic competition with China

US President Joe Biden on Friday told his European partners and allies to prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China, as he underscored the need of working with democratic partners to outpace every challenger.You know, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021