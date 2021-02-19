Siddaramaiah confident of Cong coming back to power in 2023; promises poor free 10kg rice per head

Senior Congress leaderSiddaramaiah on Friday said he was '100 per cent' confident ofhis party coming back to power in the 2023 assembly polls inKarnataka.

The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly alsoseemingly indicated his ambition to become the Chief Ministeronce again, as he declared that on coming back to power hewill provide 10 kg rice per head to the poor free of cost.

''....elections will come in two years and we will come topower and we will do your work..there is no doubt about it.

hundred per cent we will come back,'' Siddaramaaih said.

Speaking at an event in Mysuru, he hit out at the BJPgovernment for reducing the quantity of free rice provided tothe poor from seven kg that was announced during his tenure asChief Minister, to five kg.

''They (BJP) have reduced it to 5 kg and I got to knowthat they will further reduce it to 3 kg.

Can those who do injustice to the poor be tolerated?...

So, once our government comes back to power, I will give10 kg rice per head to the poor. Let it cost how much ever,money is not a matter,'' he declared.

Siddaramaiah was earlier Chief Minister from May 2013 toMay 2018 during which the Anna Bhagya scheme was a populistprogramme under which seven kg of rice is provided free ofcost to every member of a BPL household.

