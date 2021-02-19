Left Menu

Germany is ready for 'new chapter' in transatlantic relations

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:34 IST
Germany is ready for a "new chapter" in transatlantic relations in which the United States and Europe follow a joint agenda, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. "In our principles and our values, in our faith in democracy and its ability to take action, we have a broad, good foundation," she told the Munich Security Conference by video link.

"There is much to be done, and Germany stands ready for a new transatlantic chapter." Big challenges such as the pandemic and climate change should be tackled together in multilateralism, she said, and the United States and Europe should have a common stance on Russia.

"It is very important that we develop a common transatlantic Russia agenda, which on the one hand makes cooperative offers, but on the other hand clearly identifies differences," she said.

