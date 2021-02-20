Left Menu

Congress MLA arrested for shutting markets to protest against rising fuel prices in Bhopal

Congress MLA PC Sharma was arrested on Saturday for allegedly protesting and shutting down markets without permission, in protest against the rising fuel prices in Bhopal.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-02-2021 17:25 IST
Congress leader PC Sharma has been arrested by Habibganj Police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MLA PC Sharma was arrested on Saturday for allegedly protesting and shutting down markets without permission, in protest against the rising fuel prices in Bhopal. Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhupendra Singh said PC Sharma were arrested and sent to jail.

The Pradesh Congress Committees of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the youth wing of the party in the national capital organised multiple protests against the fuel price hike on Saturday. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress has called a half-day statewide 'bandh' today against rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas and demanded that the government should roll back the hike.

Speaking to the media, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh said the central government should slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel immediately. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the hike in fuel prices.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The BJP government should rename that day of the week as 'Good Day' on which the prices of diesel and petrol do not increase." "Because, due to inflation, the rest of the days are 'expensive days' for the common people," she added in the tweet.

Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the central government and tweeted a collage along with the caption "Mehngai ka Vikas". (ANI)

