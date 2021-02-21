Sreedharan suited to adorn any post in Kerala, including CM's: State BJP chief

Kerala BJP President K Surendran on Sunday said that 'Metroman' E Sreedharan is suited to adorn any post in the state, including Kerala's Chief Minister's post. Speaking to media persons ahead of the BJP's statewide rally 'Vijayayathra' here, the state BJP President said that Sreedharan joining BJP shows that people are fed up with the anti-development stand of both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF).

"People like Sreedharan joining BJP is an indication that they are not happy with the way UDF and LDF have run the state. He is qualified to adorn any post in the state including the Chief Minister's post. He can contest from any constituency," said state BJP President when asked about Sreedharan expressing his willingness to become Kerala CM, if BJP comes to power. He said that in the coming days many more prominent figures who have winning probability would join NDA in Kerala.

The Vijayayathra led by Surendran will start today from Kasaragod, which will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the concluding session of the rally on March 7 in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

