Shah slams Congress, says its presence seen only during polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the Congress party and said the presence of the party in Assam is only felt during elections.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:20 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at the rally. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the Congress party and said the presence of the party in Assam is only felt during elections. "Congress has a system, they are seen only when elections approach. In other times they roam around the lanes in Delhi, but when elections come they are seen in Assam," Shah said while addressing a rally in Nagaon district.

The Home Minister during his trip also recalled that the Congress had fired bullets on the youth of the state during Assam Movement and now they are contesting under different names to cut into Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) share of votes. "To make Congress win, agitators are contesting under different names to cut into BJP's votes. Their aim is to make Congress win. Everyone knows that they cannot form a government, but it is sad that they are trying to reduce BJP's vote share to make Congress win," Shah further said.

Meanwhile, he praised Congress leader Tarun Gogoi for his contribution in the state and said: "Congress leader Tarun Gogoi had also made great contributions. He was given Padma Bhushan in the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Shah also visited Bordowa Satra - the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, in the district. Earlier in the day he had visited Maha Mrityunjay Temple in the district for the 'Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav' and offered prayers. (ANI)

