Puducherry LG reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by 2 pc

Ahead of Assembly polls in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday announced a two per cent reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the union territory.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:42 IST
Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Assembly polls in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday announced a two per cent reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the union territory. After the reduction in VAT, the prices of petrol and diesel will reduce by Rs 1.40.

This came ahead of the announcement of the elections for 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry by the Election Commission of India (ECI) today. Polling will be held on April 6 in the Union Territory. The fuel prices have been increasing continuously for more than ten days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed Rs 100.

Opposition parties also held protests in different parts of the country over the rise in fuel prices. (ANI)

