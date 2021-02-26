Puducherry LG reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by 2 pc
Ahead of Assembly polls in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday announced a two per cent reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the union territory.ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:42 IST
Ahead of Assembly polls in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday announced a two per cent reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the union territory. After the reduction in VAT, the prices of petrol and diesel will reduce by Rs 1.40.
This came ahead of the announcement of the elections for 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry by the Election Commission of India (ECI) today. Polling will be held on April 6 in the Union Territory. The fuel prices have been increasing continuously for more than ten days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed Rs 100.
Opposition parties also held protests in different parts of the country over the rise in fuel prices. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Soundararajan
- Tamilisai
- Election Commission of India
- Value
- Puducherry
- Assembly
ALSO READ
Telangana Governor Tamilisai says she is working on plan for welfare of tribals
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan given additional charge of Puducherry: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan orders assembly floor test on February 22 to ascertain whether the Congress government in the union territory enjoys majority. PTI CORR SA VS VS
Guv Tamilisai holds video conference with Telangana officials
Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry