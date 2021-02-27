Biden says cases and hospitalizations could go back up as COVID-19 variants emerge

Biden says cases and hospitalizations could go back up as COVID-19 variants emergeReuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 04:45 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could go back up as new variants emerge, while traveling to survey the damage from a severe winter storm in Texas.
"It's not the time to relax," he said, at a visit to a vaccination center where COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed.
